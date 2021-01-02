World 2.1.2021 08:10 pm

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin buried alongside former partner in Paris

This file photo taken on 28 January 1967 shows French designer Pierre Cardin presenting to the press fashion models wearing wedding dresses after the Autumn-Winter collection show in Paris. French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses, died on 29 December 2020 aged 98, his family told AFP. Cardin, who was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a small child, died in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris, his family said. Picture: AFP

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, who died earlier this week at the age of 98, was laid to rest on Saturday in a private ceremony at Paris’s Montmartre Cemetery, his family told AFP.

In accordance with his wishes, Cardin was buried in a black coffin with a sword he had designed, the handle intertwined with a thimble, the eye of a needle and a spool of thread while the blade resembled a pair of scissors.

Famed for his futuristic designs, Cardin won renown in postwar Europe and turned his name into a money-spinning global brand.

He was laid to rest in a vault with his former companion and partner Andre Oliver, who died in 1993.

Under a canopy of green canvas, Cardin’s favourite colour, family and friends gathered before the burial for a blessing and tributes.

The couturier, who was born into a low-income family in northern Italy but became a France-based fashion superstar, died on Tuesday in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris.

After setting up his own fashion label in 1950, he quickly established a name as an innovator, creating the now legendary bubble dress in 1954.

His 1964 “Space Age” collection remains a landmark in fashion history.

A memorial service will be held in Paris at the end of January.

