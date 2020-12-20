PIC: These countries have a Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is rapidly occurring around the world particularly in the west with the United States and Britain already providing doses.

The United States on Friday authorized Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for millions of doses of a second jab to be shipped across the hardest-hit country in the world.

The European Union (EU) have chosen the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doses are expected by the end of the year, with some countries naming December 27 as a start date.

READ NEXT: US authorizes second vaccine as countries tighten holiday curbs

In November Russia announced its vaccine Sputnik was 92 per cent affective, based on results from 16,000 individuals who received both doses of the vaccine, Russia’s health ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 92% effective

With plenty of vaccines offered by big pharma companies such as Johnson & Johnson, these are the countries who have chosen their vaccine.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.