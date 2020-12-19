Covid-19 19.12.2020 07:17 pm

Johnson orders new curbs to slow more infectious virus strain

AFP
Johnson orders new curbs to slow more infectious virus strain

A hand out photograph made available by 10 Downing street shows Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson holding a digital Covid-19 press conference in n10 Downing street in London, Britain 31 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREW PARSONS

The measures will mean around a third of England’s population cannot travel or meet other households for Christmas.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a “stay at home” order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.

Early data suggests the new strain could be “up to 70 percent more transmissible,” Johnson said at a televised briefing.

He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that “residents in those areas must stay at home” at least until December 30.

The aim of the new rules is to slow the spread of the new strain to areas where it is not yet prevalent.

The measures will mean around a third of England’s population cannot travel or meet other households for Christmas.

It was a dramatic step-up after Johnson said last week that it would be “inhuman” to “cancel Christmas” by banning family gatherings, though he urged people to have small celebrations.

“It is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned,” Johnson told the nation.

“Alas when the facts change, you have to change your approach.”

The announcement came as Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month.

“This virus has taken off, it’s moving fast, and it’s leading inevitably to a sharp increase in hospital admissions,” said Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser.

On Saturday there were 27,052 new cases in the UK, slightly less than on Friday.

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, bowling alleys, casinos, hairdressers and nail bars will be closed in London and other affected regions, including Kent, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Only one person from one household will be allowed to meet one person from another household in a public place, outside.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition