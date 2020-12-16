World 16.12.2020 10:46 am

Hong Kong civil servants must now take mandatory loyalty pledge

AFP
Hong Kong civil servants must now take mandatory loyalty pledge

This handout photo from the Hong Kong government's Information Services Department (ISD) taken and received on December 16, 2020 shows Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C) overseeing an oath-taking ceremony for under secretaries and political assistants at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong. - Hong Kong's leader oversaw the first ceremony on December 16 for civil servants to swear a new pledge of allegiance, the latest push to enforce loyalty within the city's governing class after last year's huge democracy protests. (Photo by Handout / INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

The city’s civil service minister has warned those who refused to take an oath of loyalty or sign similar declarations could lose their jobs. 

Hong Kong civil servants swore a new pledge of allegiance to the government Wednesday in the first ceremony overseen by the city’s leader to enforce greater loyalty in the governing class after last year’s huge democracy protests.

Chief executive Carrie Lam stood before a group of senior officials at a closed-door ceremony for the pledge, which all the finance hub’s 180,000 civil servants will be expected to make in the coming weeks.

Those taking the oath promise to uphold Hong Kong’s mini-constitution and “bear allegiance” to the city and its government.

A government spokesperson said the oath-taking would “strengthen the public’s confidence in political-appointed officials”.

Civil servants were one of the groups that took to the streets in large numbers last year calling for greater democracy and police accountability.

Tens of thousands joined one rally that was expressly organised by civil servants — some of whom posted anonymised ID cards online as a way to signal their support for the movement — a move that infuriated Beijing.

China’s authoritarian leaders dismissed the protests and have overseen a widespread crackdown on dissent in the city this year.

It imposed a sweeping security law on the territory in June and has called for patriotism and loyalty to be installed across Hong Kong society.

The pledges are part of that drive.

The city’s civil service minister has warned those who refused to take an oath of loyalty or sign similar declarations could lose their jobs.

Authorities argue civil servants have to abide by political neutrality rules and should not have joined last year’s protests.

Local media reported other ranks of civil servants will be asked to sign declarations of loyalty and the whole process is expected to be completed next month.

All new hires within the civil service already have to sign a mandatory loyalty pledge.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Public Protector to be prosecuted for perjury and much more

local soccer ‘Frustrated’ Hunt not used to Khune blunders

Courts Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be prosecuted for perjury

World Top Republican congratulates ‘President-elect’ Biden (video)

Government Graft-tainted Zandile Gumede reinstated to KZN legislature


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition