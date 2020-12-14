Major bad news: Malawi signs Bushiri’s extradition papers

Self-proclaimed prophet, Shephard Bushiri, and his wife Mary could be facing a South African prison cell after all, after their extradition papers were signed by the Malawian minister of homeland security.

On Monday, News24 reported the Malawian Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, had signed the extradition papers for the Bushiris.

Malawi’s Minister for Information, Gospel Kazako, confirmed on Monday morning that the signed papers were expected to be submitted in court next Monday.

Kazako said Malawi’s attorney-general would be taking the signed documents to court so that warrants of arrest could be issued. He said, however, the decision lay with the court.

The couple fled the country after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted them bail of R200,000 each on 4 November.

Upon their arrival in Malawi, Bushiri said he fled the country because he feared he would not have a fair trial in South Africa. Bushiri, his wife, and three others were arrested in October and charged with fraud, theft, and money laundering over R100 million.

The formal extradition request to bring back the Bushiri’s to stand trial was submitted to the Malawian government on 4 December.

On Monday, Bushiri shared a photo of himself on Facebook after news of the signed papers.

“God hasn’t forgotten about you, what He has promised you will surely come to pass,” he captioned the photo.

