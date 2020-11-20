World 20.11.2020 08:09 am

Trump’s daughter-in-law considering Senate run, says US media

AFP
Trump’s daughter-in-law considering Senate run, says US media

Donald Trump sounded a note of optimism over the China-US trade talks, while a report said his top negotiator was set for more talks in Beijing at the end of the month. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/MARK WILSON

North Carolina is historically Republican, and voted for Donald Trump on November 3 — but by a smaller margin than in 2016. It is increasingly seen as a possible swing state.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara is considering a Senate run in her home state of North Carolina in 2022, US media reported Thursday.

The reports, in the New York Times and Politico, come as Donald Trump continues seeking to reverse his November 3 presidential election loss to Joe Biden through baseless fraud claims and personal outreach to state election authorities.

Lara Trump, married to the president’s second-eldest son Eric, “has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022,” the New York Times said, citing three unnamed “allies.”

North Carolina Republican senator Richard Burr has said he will not seek reelection that year.

The Republican field to replace him is already set to be crowded, with Politico reporting that other potential candidates include Donald Trump’s current chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as former governor Pat McCrory and outgoing Lt. Governor Dan Forest.

North Carolina is historically Republican, and voted for Donald Trump on November 3 — but by a smaller margin than in 2016. It is increasingly seen as a possible swing state.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Premium Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition