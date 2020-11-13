Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – US media
AFP
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on November 4, 2020. - President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are squaring off for what could be a legal battle for the White House, running neck-and-neck in the electoral vote count, and several battleground states still in play on November 4. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)
Trump meanwhile claimed victory in North Carolina, CNN and NBC projected, putting his final tally at 232.
President-elect Joe Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides who wins the White House, against 232 for Donald Trump, US media projected on Friday.
Biden solidified his victory over Trump in the US election with a victory in traditionally Republican-leaning Georgia, called in his favor by CNN, ABC and other networks.
Trump meanwhile claimed victory in North Carolina, CNN and NBC projected, putting his final tally at 232.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.