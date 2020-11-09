 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA on Biden’s agenda

World 3 hours ago

Biden was an anti-apartheid campaigner opposed to the white regime in SA.

Eric Naki
09 Nov 2020
04:50:42 AM
PREMIUM!
SA on Biden’s agenda

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden makes a zero with his hand as he delivers remarks at an aluminum manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

With US President-elect Joe Biden officially assuming office early next year, good days of US-South African cooperation lie ahead as the country is one of the top two on Biden’s African agenda. He represents America’s complete break with the past and the ushering in of a new era. Both on domestic and international fronts, he was expected to adopt a different “cautiously liberal” approach to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who put Africa in the back-seat. According to veteran US diplomat Johnnie Carson, Africa would top Washington’s agenda in the new administration. Carson, now a senior advisor at US...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramphosa urges country to remain cautious to protect economic ‘green shoots’

Celebs & viral WATCH: Yes, we’re STILL talking about Katlego Maboe

Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.