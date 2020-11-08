World 8.11.2020 07:52 am

Ramaphosa congratulates Biden on victory

Citizen Reporter
Ramaphosa congratulates Biden on victory

WASHINGTON, USA - NOVEMBER 07: US President-elect Joe Bidenâs supporters gather to celebrate the victory in front of the White House in Washington, United States on November 07, 2020. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The South African president tweeted his message of congratulations to the US president-elect Joe Biden.

President Cyril Ramaphosa  has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and his deputy-president-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the US polls .

Ramaphosa tweeted his message of congratulations late on Saturday night, after Biden’s victory was confirmed.

Read more: WATCH: Biden calls for unity after beating Trump, world celebrates

The leaders of Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe have also tweeted congratulatory messages, with several European countries leaders also joining in.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral WATCH: Yes, we’re STILL talking about Katlego Maboe

Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde

Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition