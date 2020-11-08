Ramaphosa congratulates Biden on victory

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and his deputy-president-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the US polls .

Ramaphosa tweeted his message of congratulations late on Saturday night, after Biden’s victory was confirmed.

We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/aajOxmL8KI — Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 7, 2020

Read more: WATCH: Biden calls for unity after beating Trump, world celebrates

The leaders of Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe have also tweeted congratulatory messages, with several European countries leaders also joining in.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.