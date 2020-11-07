Trump says Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner

Donald Trump, refusing to concede defeat in the US presidential election, said Saturday that Joe Biden was “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” after television networks declared the Democrat’s victory.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Trump underlined that states had not yet certified the results, and his campaign has launched multiple legal challenges.

However, near complete results issued by each state showed an insurmountable lead for Biden, allowing network news channels to call the overall result, as they do every election.

Biden pledges to be president ‘for all Americans’

Biden on Saturday pledged to be a “president for all Americans,” after US networks projected he has defeated Trump in their bitterly contested election.

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” the 77-year-old former vice president said in a tweet.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” he said in a separate statement. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

