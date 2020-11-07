A Biden victory will be great news for the African continent

PREMIUM!
A Biden victory will be great news for the African continentWorld 3 hours ago
If elected, Biden would be the first president to have a female vice-president in Kamala Harris, an African-American.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Celebs & viral WATCH: Yes, we’re STILL talking about Katlego Maboe
Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in
World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde
Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails