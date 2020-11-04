World 4.11.2020 09:36 pm

Trump campaign asks court to suspend vote count in Michigan

Biden has won the vital battleground of Wisconsin, flipping a state won by Donald Trump in 2016 and boosting his own chances of winning the White House, US media projected.

President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday it had asked a court to stop the counting of votes in the pivotal state of Michigan, where rival Joe Biden holds a thin lead.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in “numerous” locations.

CNN and The New York Times, citing the Associated Press, called the race in favor of the former vice president, giving him 10 more electoral votes and a total so far of 248. The magic number for victory is 270.

