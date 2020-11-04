Trump to ask for recount in Wisconsin – campaign manager

President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday it was demanding a recount in Wisconsin, where early returns show Democrat Joe Biden with a slender lead.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

“The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Wisconsin is one of a handful of states where the fate of the US election now hangs in the balance.

Trump alleged earlier on Wednesday that there had been “surprise ballot dumps” in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump tweeted. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted.”

Trump did not offer any evidence for his allegation of “ballot dumps” and there have been no reports of any irregularities.

The leads in numerous states have shifted back-and-forth between the candidates as votes are counted.

However, Twitter labelled as “misleading” a tweet from Trump claiming ballot irregularities, as a tight vote count in the presidential election was evolving.

Twitter had also taken a similar action against an earlier tweet by the president.

Users were able to read the tweets after clicking through a warning that “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading.”

