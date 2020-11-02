 
 
‘Oldies’ vow to punish Trump

World 3 hours ago

The retirees’ anger was due to Trump’s planned cut for social security that was the mainstay of many pensioners not only in Florida, but throughout the US.

Eric Naki
02 Nov 2020
05:00:45 AM
US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

Senior citizens in the crucial “battleground state”, Florida, have pledged to bring a “Blue Tsunami” against Pres-ident Donald Trump – by turning up in huge numbers to vote for Vice-President Joe Biden. The retirees’ anger was due to Trump’s planned cut for social security that was the mainstay of many pensioners not only in Florida, but throughout the US. With retirees comprising one-third of Florida’s voting population, this swing state could slip out of Trump’s hands soon. He won the sunshine state against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and became president. Trump suggested huge cuts to social security, including over-hauling the...

