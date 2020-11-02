‘Oldies’ vow to punish Trump

Senior citizens in the crucial “battleground state”, Florida, have pledged to bring a “Blue Tsunami” against Pres-ident Donald Trump – by turning up in huge numbers to vote for Vice-President Joe Biden. The retirees’ anger was due to Trump’s planned cut for social security that was the mainstay of many pensioners not only in Florida, but throughout the US. With retirees comprising one-third of Florida’s voting population, this swing state could slip out of Trump’s hands soon. He won the sunshine state against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and became president. Trump suggested huge cuts to social security, including over-hauling the...

Senior citizens in the crucial “battleground state”, Florida, have pledged to bring a “Blue Tsunami” against Pres-ident Donald Trump – by turning up in huge numbers to vote for Vice-President Joe Biden.

The retirees’ anger was due to Trump’s planned cut for social security that was the mainstay of many pensioners not only in Florida, but throughout the US.

With retirees comprising one-third of Florida’s voting population, this swing state could slip out of Trump’s hands soon.

He won the sunshine state against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and became president.

Trump suggested huge cuts to social security, including over-hauling the entire Social Security Disability Insurance to eliminate wasteful spending. A total of 65 million retired workers benefit from the programme monthly.

If taken away, some 22 million rescued from poverty by the programme could be back to ground zero.

Between 24 and 50% cuts are envisaged. A further chop would be applied on the retroactive benefits from 12 to six months.

The 12 retired people interviewed by foreign journalists attending a virtual presidential election seminar in Hawaii were unanimous in their resolve to punish Trump by voting for Biden tomorrow.

They said Biden was not only an “oldie” like them, but was on their side in all his campaign pronouncements.

“Retirees will lose their social security checks by 2023. We support Biden because he will not take away our money. Trump is out for himself and his cronies,” said pensioner Dave Jacobsen.

Lorraine Tuliano, another pensioner, said: “I’m voting for Biden because we need a president who will attend to big issues such as climate change. He has a plan to create jobs, transit us into using more solar and wind power and he has a great healthcare plan,” Tuliano said.

Another pensioner, Jim Gibbs, would vote for Biden because of his clear policy to fight Covid-19.

He said Biden’s votes would be further boosted by an increased number of first-time young voters.

Also Democrats who boycotted polls because of Clinton in 2016 were back for Biden.

“There was a drop because of Clinton, we cannot afford any drop for the Democrats this time. We know it’s a 50-50 race,” Gibbs said.

According to pensioner Dave Jacobsen, not a single Republican politician favoured senior citizens and their vote for Biden was an expression of their dissatisfaction.

Jacobsen, who believed in Bernie Sanders, said he was prepared to compromise and vote for Biden because he needed the best healthcare for the country.

“Biden knows us, he feels our pain and he is prepared to help us. But Trump is for himself and his enterprise. I’m sure a minority might be voting for Trump,” Jacobsen said.

Another pensioner, Ray Davis, took it further: “I am going for the Blue Tsunami. I think Biden will win, he is taking the Midwest, Florida, Arizona and the Senate.”

Bill Sauers, president of Florida Alliance for Retired Americans based in St Petersburg that represented the retirees, said they had been mobilising since June for the a Democratic victory in Florida.

“We anticipate that Biden will win this state [Florida],” he said.

“Our government should protect us from being take advantage of, but they are not. We pay more for prescription drugs and the government is allowing it.”

Pensioner Donald Singer said Florida was a microcosm of the US and people of all backgrounds preferred the state for their retirements.

“As retirees, we are for Biden. We don’t think it’s going to be a landslide for both candidates but I think the pendulum is swinging for Biden,” Singer said.

This point was reiterated by Lorraine Tuliano, another pensioner, who said their votes for Biden would be expanded by their children and grandchildren who favoured the Democratic Party.

“Biden will win, that’s my cautious optimism,” she said.

Many political analysts said they expected a 65% voter turn-out. Election analyst, David J Becker from Centre for Election and Innovation in Washington DC, attributed the high turnout to Trump’s statements that could have fuelled anger.

“But Covid-19 also played a part,” he said.

“This is the highest turnout in the history of democracy outside of India. Over 10 million people will be voting in Texas and that is historic,” he said.

The US had 240 eligible voters and close to 158 million would vote tomorrow.

A democracy strategist from Miami, Florida, Christian Ulvert said many people will be disappointed by the results because it would result in a political shift.

