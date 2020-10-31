 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

US elections: Winning Florida is the key

World 3 hours ago

Swing states are the ones that matter in American election.

Eric Naki
31 Oct 2020
04:55:55 AM
PREMIUM!
US elections: Winning Florida is the key

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by Jim WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP)

President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden spent a considerable time campaigning in Florida on Thursday for a very good reason – it’s a special “swing state”. Florida is one of the so-called “swing states” or “battlegrounds” where the US presidential candidates go all out because battles are fought and won there. This southeastern state is a special case in the US electoral process. It goes beyond being just a swing state, it determines the likely winner of the election. It is said, with a pinch of salt, that once Florida is lost, a candidate might as well throw...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.