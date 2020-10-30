 
 
Trump unpopular with youth

World

Student Sierra Divalerio said: ‘Biden will do great on climate change to protect us. He is on the side of equal treatment for all.’

Eric Naki
30 Oct 2020
04:59:58 AM
Donald Trump has raised the prospect of using an executive order to push through new stimulus. AFP/Olivier DOULIERY

Young people in the US will vote for issues rather than according to loyalties and they feel strongly about climate change, healthcare, the economy and immigration. President Donald Trump is proving unpopular with the youth because of his negative campaign around these matters, particularly Covid-19, but his economic policy is described as impressive. They would prefer former vice-president Joe Biden to become the next president. Healthcare and the need for social change attracted them to Biden, while Trump’s stance on Covid-19, women and minority rights turned them off. This does not mean Biden will win, but polls often indicate the...

