 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Why Trump needs Barrett

World 1 min ago

Debate ensues over possibility of judge being the president’s person.

Eric Naki
29 Oct 2020
05:00:51 AM
PREMIUM!
Why Trump needs Barrett

US President Donald Trump applauds Judge Amy Coney Barrett after she was sworn in as a US Supreme Court Associate Justice during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

The new US Supreme Court federal justice appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, is a conservative through and through – a complete opposite of her liberal predecessor, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – and that she will favour President Donald Trump is without doubt. That’s exactly what the president had in mind when he nominated a woman he called a “stellar scholar and judge” with “unyielding loyalty to the constitution”. Her loyalty to Trump could be tested should there be a constitutional crisis in the 3 November presidential election and in future crises. The Supreme Court would be the final arbiter...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Watch live: Tito Mboweni delivers Medium-Term Budget

Courts ‘At no stage’ did cop provoke Malema or Ndlozi in assault case, court hears

Courts Watch live: Malema, Ndlozi in court for day one of assault trial

Breaking News Ramaphosa self-quarantines after Covid-19 exposure at function

Business News E-tolls here to stay and road users expected to pay – Sanral


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.