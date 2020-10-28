 
 
Politics of race in US election

Eric Naki
28 Oct 2020
05:00:58 AM
Politics of race in US election

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden attend former US President Barack Obama's drive-in rally campaign event for Biden in North Miami, Florida, USA, on 24 October 2020. Democratic Party nominee former US Vice President Joe Biden faces US President Donald J. Trump in the 03 November 2020 general election. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Although black and white voters were a significant part of the electorate to determine the outcome of the US presidential elections, the Hispanic and Asian-American voters form a crucial element for both candidates to grow their tallies. While the whites are the natural majority of the US electorate followed by African-Americans, no single group dominated the process and the non-whites combined are the real voting majority bloc. But the college votes play a central role in the final tally. The whites historically vote Republican party and the African-American for the Democratic party, therefore candidates must fight for the votes of...

