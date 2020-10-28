Politics of race in US election

PREMIUM!
Politics of race in US electionWorld 28 seconds ago
The whites historically vote Republican party and the African-American for the Democratic party, therefore candidates must fight for the votes of the Hispanic and Asian-American eligible voters.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Update: Move to Lockdown Level 3 ‘simply not true’ Ramaphosa says
News Update Gayton and Kenny ‘not to blame’ for abandoned Riverlea mine
Politics Zondo’s a crook, says irate Juju
Covid-19 SA simply cannot afford another hard lockdown, warns professor
Science Moon richer in water than once thought