Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
AFP
This combination of file pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden(L) speaking about Covid-19, during a press event in Wilmington, Delaware on March 12, 2020, and US President Donald Trump speaking during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, DC on August 19, 2020. (Photos by SAUL LOEB and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Democrat Joe Biden said Friday that if elected president he would mandate coronavirus vaccines be free for all Americans, part of a national strategy to “get ahead of this virus.”
“Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone — whether or not you’re insured,” Biden said in a speech laying out his pandemic response plan just 11 days before the US presidential election.
President Donald Trump, who trails Biden in the polls, has also stressed that a vaccine — which he says will be ready in the coming weeks — should be free.
