World 19.10.2020 03:44 pm

Iran announces record 337 Covid-19 deaths in single day

AFP
Iran announces record 337 Covid-19 deaths in single day

A mask-clad Iranian woman walks past a mural paining in Palestine Square in the Iranian capital Tehran on October 18, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

The latest deaths brought to 30,712 the total number of fatalities since Iran reported its first coronavirus cases in February.

Iran on Monday announced 337 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a record high for a single day in the Middle East country hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In recent days, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in mortality from the disease,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in televised remarks.

She said the latest deaths brought to 30,712 the total number of fatalities since Iran reported its first coronavirus cases in February.

The previous record death toll for a day in Iran was 279 announced on Wednesday.

Iran said the total number of infections in the country reached 534,631 on Monday, with 4,251 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.

“The current situation is the result of neglecting to comply with health protocols, reduced use of masks and dangerous social behaviour in recent weeks,” Lari said.

Deaths and infections from the virus have been on a rising trajectory in Iran and recorded several new highs since early September.

The numbers were also likely to be higher than officially reported, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi acknowledged on Wednesday, primarily due to testing and reporting protocols.

Tehran and four major cities were partially sealed off from Thursday to midday Sunday in a bid to dissuade Iranians from travelling during holidays.

Authorities in the capital ordered the closure of most public places as of October 3.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition