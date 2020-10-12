Senate starts confirmation hearing on Trump’s Supreme Court pick
AFP
A Senate panel on Monday opened the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s conservative nominee to join the US Supreme Court, just weeks before the election.
“We will have a hearing hopefully that the country will be (able to) learn more about Judge Barrett, learn more about the law, learn about the differences in judging,” Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham said as he launched the proceedings.
Graham praised the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death in September opened the way for Barrett’s nomination, and “we’re going to fill that vacancy with another great woman,” he said.
