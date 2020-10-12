Senate starts confirmation hearing on Trump’s Supreme Court pick

“We will have a hearing hopefully that the country will be (able to) learn more about Judge Barrett, learn more about the law, learn about the differences in judging,” Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham said as he launched the proceedings.

Graham praised the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death in September opened the way for Barrett’s nomination, and “we’re going to fill that vacancy with another great woman,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.