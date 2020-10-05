World 5.10.2020 05:52 pm

Trump’s press secretary tests positive for Covid-19

AFP
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

She said she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday she has tested positive for Covid-19, three days after President Donald Trump was hospitalised with the disease.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” added Trump’s spokeswoman, who said she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.

