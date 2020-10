EU chief Ursula von der Leyen declared Thursday that Brussels is taking legal action over the British government’s attempt to overturn parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

“This morning, the Commission has decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK Government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure,” von der Leyen said.

“The letter invites the UK Government to send its observations within a month.”

