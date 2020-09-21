World 21.9.2020 09:34 pm

US issues security alert for citizens in Bahrain

AFP
US issues security alert for citizens in Bahrain

US President Donald Trump speaks at a ceremony commemorating the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Small sporadic protests took place in Bahrain on Friday against the deals, a rare display of dissent in the oil-rich island nation.

The United States Embassy in Bahrain on Monday warned American citizens in the Gulf kingdom of the “need for caution”, days after Manama signed a US-backed deal with Israel.

“The Embassy encourages all US citizens to review their personal security plans, remain aware of their surroundings, including local events, and maintain a high level of vigilance,” an embassy statement read.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates last week signed deals to normalise ties with Israel at the White House, breaking with decades of Arab consensus that there would be no relations with the Jewish state until it had made peace with the Palestinians.

Small sporadic protests took place in Bahrain on Friday against the deals, a rare display of dissent in the oil-rich island nation.

Since 2011, protests have been extremely rare in the kingdom and are met harshly by security forces.

The embassy encouraged citizens to “keep a low profile” and to “avoid crowds and demonstrations”.

Bahrain is a key US ally in the Gulf and hosts the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet.

Bahrain’s King, Sheikh Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa, said on Monday that the deal with Israel was “not directed against anyone”, state media reported.

Sunni-ruled Bahrain has faced unrest among its large Shiite community, which it has consistently blamed on Iran.

Both Manama and Dubai share with Israel a vehemently anti-Iran foreign policy stance and Tehran has slammed the normalisation moves.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Movies and TV Forget ‘My Octopus Teacher’, have you seen ‘My Kreepy Teacher’?

Health More than a third of SA won’t get the Covid-19 vaccine when available

Government KPMG ‘rogue unit’ payments ‘acceptance of culpability’ – Van Loggerenberg

Government Ramaphosa ‘careful’ with Covid-19 graft report due to ANC politics – analyst

World Biden: Trump’s Supreme Court move exercise in ‘raw political power’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition