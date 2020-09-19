World 19.9.2020 12:31 pm

Two killed in hurricane-like storm in Greece

AFP
Two killed in hurricane-like storm in Greece

Mediterranean cyclone Ianos hit islands off western Greece on Friday, forcing flights and ferry services to be cancelled. Photo for illustration: iStock

Mediterranean cyclone Ianos hit islands off western Greece on Friday, forcing flights and ferry services to be cancelled.

Two people died and one was missing on Saturday after central Greece was lashed by a rare hurricane-like storm known as a “medicane”.

Hundreds of people had to be rescued from flooded buildings as heavy rain and high wind wrecked homes, shops and warehouses in regions north of the capital Athens.

Mediterranean cyclone Ianos hit islands off western Greece on Friday, forcing flights and ferry services to be cancelled.

Emergency teams were searching for a boat carrying 55 migrants on Saturday after receiving a distress signal a day earlier, but the coast guard told AFP the vessel may have changed direction after receiving no help.

The city of Karditsa about 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Athens was badly hit overnight, with mudslides, falling trees and power cuts.

Local reports said a man was found dead on his farm in the area.

In nearby towns, a woman was found dead in her inundated house and another went missing after her car was swept away by a flooded river, firefighters said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Society Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SAA gets R10.5bn bailout and activities that are banned under Level 1

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: Number of tests conducted surpasses four million

Eish! WATCH: Car chase between SAPS motorbike, Ford ST and ‘stolen’ Nissan 1400

Covid-19 SA moving from ‘eye of storm’, but virus still a threat – Dlamini-Zuma


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition