Two killed, 14 wounded in shooting at backyard party in US

The scene in Rochester, New York. No arrests have been made so far and police could not say if more than one shooter was involved. Video screenshot: Twitter

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area found a ‘chaotic scene’ with about 100 people running in various directions. A young man and woman have been killed.

Two people were killed and 14 wounded early Saturday in a shooting at a backyard party in Rochester, New York state, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area found a “chaotic scene” with about 100 people running in various directions, interim police chief Mark Simmons told reporters.

“In total we have 16 confirmed victims of shooting. And I’m sad to announce that two of the 16 received a fatal wound,” he said.

Those killed — one man, one woman — were both between 18 and 22 years of age, and had not been formally identified, he said.

The 14 wounded had been taken to hospital and were not in a life-threatening condition, he said.

No arrests have been made so far and police could not say if more than one shooter was involved.

“For our community to have to deal with this tragedy … is unfortunate and shameful,” Simmons said.

