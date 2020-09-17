World 17.9.2020 03:05 pm

Trump ad calls for support of US troops… but uses pic of Russian jets

Citizen reporter
Trump ad calls for support of US troops… but uses pic of Russian jets

The image featuring Russian MiG-29s, which was used by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee in an ad calling for support for US troops. Picture: Pinterest

The creator of the image, a Russian based nonprofessional photographer, says he finds it funny that the picture, which also features Russian models dressed as soldiers, was used in a Trump campaign.

US President Donald Trump’s fundraising division for his reelection campaign reportedly released a digital advertisement on 11 September urging support for the country’s troops… but used a stock image of Russian jets and models dressed as soldiers.

Politico reports that the creator of the image, a Russian based nonprofessional photographer, Arthur Zakirov, confirmed that the picture used in the digital advertisement shows a 3D model of the Russian made MiG-29 fighter jet and that the models dressed as soldiers were Russian.

Zakirov told the publication that he was amused that the picture was used in a Trump fundraising advertisement.

It was reported that the advertisement, which was created by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, ran from 8 September to 12 September.

Experts confirmed with the publication that the jets in the stock image are MiG-29s, with one pointing out that the soldier in the far right of the photograph is carrying an AK-74, which is Russian made.

The publication reported that no response was forthcoming from the Trump campaign following a request for comment, with the Republican National Committee declining to comment.

It was reported that the image, titled “Military silhouettes of soldiers and airforce against the backdrop of sunset sky”, is available on Shutterstock.

The publication reported that last year, a tweet by Republican Brian Mast wishing a happy birthday to the US Navy featuring an image of a Russian battlecruiser was later taken down by his office.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Lockdown Level 1 rules, Ndlozi apology and alleged money laundering at Transnet

Covid-19 Full speech: SA will move to Lockdown Level 1 as midnight 20 September

Government ‘The new normal’: What you can do in Lockdown Level 1

Courts Thoshan Panday to have his day in court for 2010 World Cup-related fraud

Government Mbaks admits Prasa is ‘inept’ – repairing damaged infrastructure will cost billions


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition