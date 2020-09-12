Covid-19 12.9.2020 09:22 pm

France reports more than 10,000 daily virus cases

AFP
France reports more than 10,000 daily virus cases

People dance to music at the Trocadero Human Rights Plaza near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 02 June 2020. France has started a gradual lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in an effort to restart its economy and help people get back to their daily routines. The country reopened its bars and restaurants after two months of nationwide restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Over the 24-hour period, 17 people died in hospital, bringing the country’s total to 30,910. 

France reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its highest daily number since wide-scale testing was launched in the country.

The number rose to 10,561 new cases on Saturday, up from the previous day’s 9,406 new cases on Friday, the French public health agency said.

Over the 24-hour period, 17 people died in hospital, bringing the country’s total to 30,910.

A total of 417 new patients were admitted to intensive care over the last week — 28 on Saturday, the agency said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned Friday there was a “clear worsening” in the country’s outbreak, and that a recent increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations was particularly worrying.

However he did not announce any major new restrictions, shortening the quarantine period for people who catch the virus to just seven days from 14.

“We have to succeed in living with this virus, without returning to the idea of a generalised lockdown,” he said in a televised statement from his official residence in Paris.

Castex himself ended a stint in isolation after twice testing negative for Covid-19.

Fears were briefly raised after he spent part of last weekend with the boss of the Tour de France Christian Prudhomme, who tested positive for Covid-19.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition