World 12.9.2020 02:34 pm

Germany says UK to suffer if no Brexit deal, not EU

AFP
Germany says UK to suffer if no Brexit deal, not EU

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, pictured November 2018, says that he does not expect any more unforeseen additional income after 2018. AFP/File/John MACDOUGALL

Britain left the EU on January 31 and is now negotiating with the EU to agree future trading relations when a transition period ends at the end of the year.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Saturday said Britain would face the brunt of the fallout if post-Brexit trade talks collapsed without a deal.

Scholz spoke as EU-UK trade talks have descended into acrimony after London’s decision to wilfully break its divorce treaty with new domestic legislation.

Britain left the EU on January 31 and is now negotiating with the EU to agree future trading relations when a transition period ends at the end of the year.

The new law in London has stoked fears that Britain will bluntly sever ties with Europe when the transition ends, throwing cross-channel ties into chaos.

“My assessment is that an unregulated situation (no deal) would have very significant consequences for the British economy,” Scholz told reporters after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Berlin.

“Europe would be able to deal with it and these would not be particularly difficult consequences after the preparations we have already made,” he added.

The EU has warned that the contentious legislation has “seriously damaged trust” between the two sides and told London that if it is not withdrawn by the end of September, Brussels will consider taking Britain to court.

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU’s economics affairs commissioner, said that it was up to Britain to “re-establish trust” with the bloc.

“And in any case… we are prepared to deal with extraordinary negative outcome of this discussion,” the former Italian prime minister added in Berlin.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition