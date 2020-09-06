Cohen: Donald Trump said ‘Nelson Mandela f****d the whole country up’

When US President Donald J. Trump made headlines back in January 2018 for allegedly making the now-infamous “s**thole countries” remark, many South Africans never imagined their home country was on the list. Or, that Nelson Mandela was to blame.

However, according to a forthcoming tell-all book penned by Trump’s former fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen, the U.S. President believes South Africa is one of those “s***thole countries” and Nelson Mandela is to blame.

Daily Mail UK reports that Trump is alleged to have said, during an Oval Office meeting about the visa lottery, “Why do we want all these people from ‘s**thole countries’ coming here?” in reference to Central American and African nations. An allegation that Trump has since denied.

These and other astonishing anecdotes have been laid out in Cohen’s book which is titled Disloyal: A Memoir.

The book details Trump’s alleged racism, hatred of Barack Obama and reaction to a live ‘golden shower’ show during a Las Vegas strip club visit with Russian oligarchs.

RELATED: Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings

Despite detailing an innumerable amount of racist statements by Trump about Hispanic and Black people, Cohen claims to have never heard him use the n-word.

Among these racist statements allegedly made by the US President is one calling countries run by black leaders “complete f***ing toilets”.

“Tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a s***hole. They are all complete f***ing toilets.”

According to CNN, Trump used his beloved “s**thole” phrase again, when talking about former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Upon his death in 2013, Cohen states that Trump said: “Mandela f*cked the whole country up. Now it’s a sh*thole. F*ck Mandela. He was no leader.”

The book is not a complete hit-piece on the US President though. Cohen also rebutted a few things like the alleged existence of a so-called ‘pee tape,’ filmed at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow in 2013.

It has been said that when Trump was attending the Miss Universe pageant there, he took some time out of his busy schedule to watch two sex workers urinate on a bed that Barack and Michelle Obama supposedly slept in when they visited the country at some point.

“The tape was supposedly made because Russia’s state security agency, the FSB, had the hotel under surveillance and had multiple microphones and hidden cameras in the room,” reports Daily Mail UK.

“This claim never occurred, to the best of my knowledge and investigations,” wrote Cohen.

READ NEXT: Mandela FaceApp revives Mandela Effect conspiracy theory

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.