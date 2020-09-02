World 2.9.2020 04:01 pm

Tests show ‘proof’ Navalny poisoned by nerve agent – Germany

AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has often been jailed and physically attacked . AFP/File/Maxim ZMEYEV

The German government says Navalny’s poisoning is ‘a shocking event’.

Tests carried out on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny provide clear proof that he was poisoned by a chemical nerve agent, the German government said Wednesday, demanding explanations from Moscow.

“It is a shocking event that Alexei Navalny has become the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.

Tests carried out by the German army in consultation with the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated, had found evidence of the agent, he said.

