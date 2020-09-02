Tests show ‘proof’ Navalny poisoned by nerve agent – Germany

Tests carried out on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny provide clear proof that he was poisoned by a chemical nerve agent, the German government said Wednesday, demanding explanations from Moscow.

“It is a shocking event that Alexei Navalny has become the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.

Tests carried out by the German army in consultation with the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated, had found evidence of the agent, he said.

