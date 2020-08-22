World 22.8.2020 08:54 am

Venezuela state TV president slams YouTube ‘censorship’

AFP
Handout picture released by Venezuela's Presidential Palace showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro wearing a face mask while speaking during a televised announcement over the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Caracas, on March 13, 2020. (Photo by - / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP)

VTV is used as a channel of communication by the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro. More than 100 media outlets have been shut under Maduro’s management.

Venezuelan state TV president has slammed YouTube for an “act of censorship” after the suspension of the broadcaster’s channel.

VTV’s account was suspended on Thursday on the Google-owned video platform.

“These are the politics of silencing that the self-proclaimed free world enacts against countries it finds troubling,” VTV president Freddy Nanez told AFP on Friday.

“Unfortunately we have been the victim of an act of censorship by YouTube.”

VTV is used as a channel of communication by the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro.

More than a hundred media outlets have been shut under Maduro’s management, according to the NGO Public Space.

Juan Guaido, who heads the opposition and is recognized as interim president by dozens of countries, receives minimal exposure on traditional media and uses digital platforms to communicate.

