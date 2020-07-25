World 25.7.2020 09:00 am

WATCH: ‘Brazil’s most famous cobra’ sparks animal trafficking probe, draws fans

AFP
WATCH: ‘Brazil’s most famous cobra’ sparks animal trafficking probe, draws fans

A monocled cobra. Picture: reddit

A Twitter account opened in the snake’s name, @najaoriginal, has nearly 50,000 followers.

A cobra that bit a veterinary student in Brazil, putting him in a coma, has turned into a celebrity by sparking an investigation into an alleged exotic animal trafficking ring.

The monocled cobra, which is native to Asia, bit 22-year-old Pedro Krambeck Lehmkuhl on July 7 in Brasilia, sending doctors on a frantic search for the right antivenom — so rare in Brazil that the lone doses had to be rushed from Sao Paulo.

Questions about how the snake ended up at the student’s apartment soon turned into a police investigation that found 16 other snakes at a property belonging to a friend of Lehmkuhl’s, as well as three sharks, seven more snakes, a Moray eel and a Tupinambis lizard at another property.

So far the probe has led to the firing of two officials at the Brazilian environmental regulator, IBAMA, over suspicions they facilitated fraudulent import permits for a wildlife trafficking ring.

The student’s mother and stepfather, a police colonel, were also questioned and fined 8,500 reals (about $1,600) each on a charge of obstructing justice.

Lehmkuhl, who spent six days in the hospital, was released and fined 61,000 reals. He is still under investigation.

The cobra — “Naja,” in Portuguese — has meanwhile become an internet sensation, after being found near a shopping center where it was allegedly abandoned by a friend of Lehmkuhl’s trying to get rid of evidence.

A Twitter account opened in the snake’s name, @najaoriginal, has nearly 50,000 followers.

“In less than a week, I have taken revenge on my oppressor, dismantled an animal trafficking ring, freed more than 16 friends, helped a shark and struck fear in the traffickers’ hearts,” it posted on July 11 — one of several tweets that have gone viral, mixing references to Brazilian pop music and telenovelas with humorous jabs at animal trafficking.

The snake is now living at the Brasilia Zoo, which showed off “Brazil’s most famous cobra” in an Instagram live video on Friday.

The zoo’s reptiles director, Carlos Nobrega, explained the 1.5-meter (five-foot) snake’s care and diet to rapt fans as it slithered about its enclosure.

Despite its ordeal, “everything seems to be OK” with the cobra, he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
More wildfires raging in 2020 23.7.2020
Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus 7.7.2020
Brazil’s Botafogo protest return to pitch 29.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’

Crime Pirates of the Covidian: Criminals ransack six yachts in Knysna

South African Sport ‘Cancer’ in SA sport has been exposed by BLM – Nathi Mthethwa

World Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created virus outbreak

Business News Ramaphosa guns for Covid-19 crooks


today in print

Read Today's edition