Disaster looms for Brazilians

The Brazilian Amazon’s continued trend of deforestation has resulted in a revision of statistics released last year.

According to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), data released last year, which clocked deforestation rates between August 2018 and July 2019 at 9 762km2, has recently been revised to indicate an even more significant figure.

According to the INPE, 10 129km2 of forest was destroyed between 2018 and 2019 – 3.76% higher than previously reported.

This increase was calculated by analysing hundreds of images of states that make up the Brazilian Legal Amazon (ALB). The states of Pará, Mato Grosso, Amazonas and Rondônia contributed to over 80% of deforestation in the ALB. The region was ravaged by forest fires last year, with 78 383 fires recorded, the highest since 2013. Over half of these fires occurred in the Amazon, home to about 20 million people, and countless unique species. And with Brazil entering its dry season, when the bulk of deforestation activities and fires take place, deforestation rates are likely to increase. Issues for the region have been compounded due to the world-wide Covid-19 pandemic.

