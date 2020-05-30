Journalist, driver killed in Kabul bomb blast
AFP
The interior ministry also confirmed the attack, saying the minivan had been targeted.
A roadside bomb struck a minivan carrying employees of a private Afghan television channel in Kabul on Saturday, killing a journalist and the driver, the network’s news director and officials said.
The pair died when the bus carrying 15 employees from Khurshid TV was struck, the channel’s news director Jawed Farhad told AFP.
