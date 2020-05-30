World 30.5.2020 04:03 pm

AFP
Journalist, driver killed in Kabul bomb blast

Afghan security personnel investigate a damage bus carrying employees of Khurshid TV, at the site of a sticky bomb blast in Kabul on August 4, 2019. - At least two people were killed when a bus carrying employees of an Afghan television station was bombed in Kabul on August 4, an official said. (Photo by STR / AFP)

The interior ministry also confirmed the attack, saying the minivan had been targeted.

A roadside bomb struck a minivan carrying employees of a private Afghan television channel in Kabul on Saturday, killing a journalist and the driver, the network’s news director and officials said.

The pair died when the bus carrying 15 employees from Khurshid TV was struck, the channel’s news director Jawed Farhad told AFP.

Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

