World 18.5.2020 12:32 pm

US tells China not to interfere with its journalists in Hong Kong

AFP
US tells China not to interfere with its journalists in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy lawmaker Raymond Chan is carried away by security following scuffles after pro-Beijing lawmaker Starry Lee (not seen) sat in the chairpersons seat before a key committee meeting at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on May 8, 2020. Picture: Anthony WALLACE / AFP

The US has warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong, as a row between the two countries escalated.

The two sides have expelled each other’s reporters in tit-for-tat moves over recent months as they trade barbs over press freedom and the coronavirus pandemic, with US President Donald Trump threatening to impose fresh trade tariffs.

“It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Sunday.

“These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres.”

Pompeo did not explicitly criticize China or give specific examples of what he was referring to, but the statement is the latest US response after Beijing expelled more than a dozen American reporters.

“Any decision impinging on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory,” Pompeo said, referring to the arrangement under which Hong Kong was handed back to China from Britain in 1997.

It is designed to guarantee rights and freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

“Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs,” China said Monday, without directly addressing or denying the allegations from Pompeo.

“No foreign government, organization, or individual has the right to interfere,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Zhao also accused the US of “escalating its crackdown on the Chinese media” and “seriously interfering with the normal reporting activities of the Chinese media in the US.”

In February, China kicked out three journalists from The Wall Street Journal over what it deemed a racist headline by the US newspaper.

The headline, “China is the Real Sick Man of Asia”, was on an opinion piece that the three journalists were not involved in writing.

Weeks later, Washington curbed the number of Chinese nationals from state-run news outlets in the United States.

Beijing responded in March by expelling more than a dozen American journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

China’s foreign ministry also made the landmark announcement that these journalists would not be allowed to work in Hong Kong, even though the financial hub is nominally in charge of its own immigration policies.

The semi-autonomous city is a major regional base for international media partly because it boasts certain liberties denied on the authoritarian mainland.

The foreign ministry’s decision caused alarm among both media and business groups who fear a new precedent has been set and that international companies in Hong Kong could become hostage to US-China tensions.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government has yet to state clearly whether it has the discretion to allow any of the expelled journalists in – including one who is a US citizen with permanent residency status in Hong Kong.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US approves at-home sample collection for Covid-19 testing 16.5.2020
China asks US to ‘meet halfway’ after Trump threatens to cut ties 15.5.2020
Coronavirus whistle-blower tells Congress US lacks vaccine plan 14.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information

Government I could never prevent anyone from approaching the courts, says Ramaphosa on lockdown regulations

Courts If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

Infection Updates SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief


today in print

Read Today's edition