World 17.5.2020 08:31 am

New Zealand’s prime minister turned away from cafe under virus rules

AFP
New Zealand’s prime minister turned away from cafe under virus rules

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) and partner Clarke Gayford -- seen with their daughter in June 2018 -- found out that her virus prevention measures are working when they were turned away from a cafe due to social distancing guidelines. AFP/File/MICHAEL BRADLEY

In New Zealand, no one is exempt from the strict coronavirus prevention measures — not even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was denied entry to a cafe because of her own social distancing rules.

Ardern, her fiance Clarke Gayford and a group of friends were turned away from a cafe in Wellington on Saturday because it had already reached its customer limit.

“I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organised and book anywhere,” Gayford tweeted in response to another diner, who had spotted the couple being turned away.

As New Zealand eases out of its coronavirus lockdown, cafes were allowed to reopen on Thursday, but must maintain social distancing between tables and customers must remain seated.

A diner who saw Ardern refused entry told Stuff media that a cafe employee “had to awkwardly say it was full and there were no tables, and they left.”

Fortunately for Ardern’s party, other diners left soon after, and staff from the cafe were able to run down the street to invite the prime minister back.

“Was very nice of them to chase us down the street when a spot freed up. A+ service,” Gayford tweeted.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA’s mass testing hits limits as virus spreads

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding

Africa Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa – WHO modelling

Science Making tracks: ancient footprints shed light on early humans

Columns Does government have the right to keep info from you to stop you from ‘panicking’?


today in print

Read Today's edition