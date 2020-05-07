World 7.5.2020 10:09 pm

Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump's remarks on April 23, 2020 about whether it would be possible to inject light and disinfectant into the body to cure the disease sparked outrage among experts and medical professionals. AFP/File/MANDEL NGAN

Trump has now been tested at least twice for the coronavirus, and both times tested negative. The first test was conducted on April 2, the White House said.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the novel coronavirus after a member of the US military who worked at the White House was found to be infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The military official was identified by CNN as a personal valet to Trump.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

On April 3, the White House had said that anyone expected to be near Trump or Pence would be given a rapid Covid-19 test out of an abundance of caution.

According to CNN, which first reported the news, the valets are members of an elite military unit assigned to the White House who work very closely with the president and first family.

Trump, a self-described germaphobe, was said to be upset when he learned of the positive results. The valet was tested after he began exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday.

