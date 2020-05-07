World 7.5.2020 03:44 pm

Catholics to return to Italy’s churches under new rules

AFP reporter
Catholics to return to Italy's churches under new rules

A view of the deserted St. Peter's Square during Easter Sunday Mass behind closed doors in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, 12 April 2020. The mass is held behind closed doors during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

All public religious ceremonies were cancelled when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in early March over a pandemic that has since killed nearly 30,000 people, according to Italy’s official toll.

Catholics will be able to attend masses, baptisms, weddings and funerals in Italian churches from May 18, provided they abide by a series of anti-coronavirus rules, the government said Thursday.

The faithful will have to wear masks and sit or stand well spaced out, according to rules drawn up and approved by a scientific committee.

In addition, holy water fonts where the faithful traditionally dip their fingers before making the sign of the cross on their forehead, will be dry and there will be no exchanging the sign of peace, which normally involves shaking hands with the people close by.

The most delicate issue from a hygiene point of view will be the distribution of the communion wafer.

The masked celebrant will have to disinfect his hands, put on single-use gloves, and drop the wafer into the believer’s hands without coming into contact with them, and while remaining at an adequate distance.

Confessions, normally conducted in confined cupboard-like spaces, should only be done in well-aired places — including outdoors if necessary.

Church doors will have to be kept open, to stop people transmitting or catching the virus via the door handles, and spaces used will have to be cleaned after every ceremony.

