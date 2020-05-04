New world order on the horizon

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to change the global balance of power, creating opportunities for realignments and ushering new world relations, according to political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga.

Mathekga was commenting on Friday about United States President Donald Trump’s latest call for China to face sanction over the spread of the novel coronavirus, accusing the Asian economic giant of lack of transparency after the virus broke out in Wuhan last year.

Trump’s criticism followed the US cutting off funding for the World Health Organisation.

“Consider the idea championed by the US – that China deliberately orchestrated the virus,” said Mathekga.

“While this idea is being pushed by the US and some in the [European Union] block, China is assisting African countries with strategies and medicines to fight the virus.”

This, said Mathekga, created opportunities for realignments in international relations.

“Indications are that American and some European countries are seen as having shown failure in leadership, while China shows the opposite.”

