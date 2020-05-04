Covid-19 4.5.2020 06:00 am

New world order on the horizon

Brian Sokutu
New world order on the horizon

US President Donald Trump looks on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 24, 2020, in Washington, DC. Picture: Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says China is assisting African countries with strategies and medicines to fight Covid-19.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has the potential to change the global balance of power, creating opportunities for realignments and ushering new world relations, according to political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga.

Mathekga was commenting on Friday about United States President Donald Trump’s latest call for China to face sanction over the spread of the novel coronavirus, accusing the Asian economic giant of lack of transparency after the virus broke out in Wuhan last year.

Trump’s criticism followed the US cutting off funding for the World Health Organisation.

“Consider the idea championed by the US – that China deliberately orchestrated the virus,” said Mathekga.

“While this idea is being pushed by the US and some in the [European Union] block, China is assisting African countries with strategies and medicines to fight the virus.”

This, said Mathekga, created opportunities for realignments in international relations.

“Indications are that American and some European countries are seen as having shown failure in leadership, while China shows the opposite.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Poor family of eight share shack with no electricity, water, as MEC asked to help 4.5.2020
More pledges to Solidarity Fund to fight Covid-19 4.5.2020
Covid-19 has us questioning whether we’ll live, and what we may live to find 4.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News With 447 new infections and 8 new deaths, overall Covid-19 tally now at 6,783

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA


today in print

Read Today's edition