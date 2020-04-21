Chinese Covid-19 patients shocked to wake up to find their skin became ‘black’

The world was surprised by footage showing the altered skin hue of two Chinese doctors who’d fallen critically ill after testing positive for Covid-19.

The condition was apparently caused by hormonal imbalances.

Dr Yi Fan and Dr Hu Weifeng reportedly contracted Covid-19 while treating patients at the Wuhan Central Hospital in January.

According to a report translated by Daily Mail, Dr Yi, a cardiologist, recovered with the help of a life-support machine called ECMO, which he was on for 39 days.

Dr Yi said he had largely recovered and could move in bed normally, though he still struggled to walk independently.

“When I first gained consciousness, especially after I got to know about my condition, I felt scared. I had nightmares often,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Hu, a urologist whose condition was more serious, had been bedbound for 99 days.

He reportedly underwent ECMO therapy from February 7 to March 22 and regained his ability to speak on April 11.

The drugs they were given initially were suspected to have darkened their skin colour; they would return to normal after their livers recovered, it was suggested.

Watch video below courtesy of Beijing TV Station:

