SAHRC voices concern over allegations of mistreatment of Africans living in China

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will be engaging with the Network of African National Human Rights Institutions (NANHRI) to reinforce the call for China to act over allegations that African nationals are being mistreated and discriminated against in the country.

This as the commission says it has noted reports of allegations of forced quarantine, Covid-19 testing and discrimination against Africans living in China.

In a statement on Sunday, the SAHRC said it was concerned by the allegations, which, if found to be true, would be an infringement on the rights to dignity, equality and other rights of Africans in the country.

“The Commission echoes the call by the African Union (AU) and the South African government in urging the relevant Chinese authorities to investigate these reports and take appropriate remedial measures,” it said.

It added that it also supported the call by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on the African Group of Ambassadors in Beijing to engage the Chinese authorities on what is happening, and to ensure that African nationals are not subjected to any of the alleged violations of their rights.

News24 interviewed a South African teacher who lives in Shunde, Foshan, in the Guangdong province of China on Friday.

The 40-year-old primary school teacher from George said she had first-hand experience of being discriminated against because of her country of origin. She said her family and friends were in constant fear of being subjected to forced quarantine and multiple Covid-19 tests.

