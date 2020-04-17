Covid-19 17.4.2020 11:23 am

Dirco struggles with thousands of South Africans trapped overseas

Citizen reporter
South Africans leaving Ghana. Credit SAA/Twitter

Many are desperate, short of money, and are unable to leave the countries they are trapped in because of Covid-19 lockdowns.

The department of international relations and cooperation is still trying to bring home a reported 3,600 South Africans stuck in limbo across the world.

For many, their only hope is for Dirco to negotiate passage and a repatriation flight.

In Pakistan, the South African mission is trying to negotiate a private charter flight for over 80 South Africans.

While in Egypt, 42 South Africans remain stuck.

Dirco says another 307 are waiting in Thailand, and another 140 in Bali.

A group of 200 South African citizens stuck in Indonesia has also called for assistance.

There are also reports of stranded South Africans in places like the US, west Africa and Australasia.

The department says all South Africans returning home face a mandatory two-week quarantine because of the coronavirus.

Hundreds of South Africans returned this past week from Brazil and Miami in the US.

