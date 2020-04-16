SA ‘concerned and alarmed’ by Trump’s ‘regrettable’ decision to cut WHO funding

The South African government has expressed its concern at US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday to cut funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco), the government said Trump’s announcement was alarming as it “is made amid a global health crisis that requires a full-capacity World Health Organisation to provide support in combatting the deadly Covid-19 pandemic”.

“It is alarming that this very regrettable decision is announced as this deadly virus strikes Africa and the poorest and most vulnerable states.

“The WHO, as the lead UN Agency, is mandated to promote health and to ensure universal health coverage globally, is tasked to lead global efforts, to suppress the transmission, and to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the sole global health agency, with the core focus on universal healthcare. As such, its efforts to coordinate a genuinely global response against this scourge should be recognised and supported,” the statement reads.

The South African government noted that as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections escalates “at a rapid pace” on a daily basis, Trump’s decision to cut funding to the WHO “will have a significantly adverse impact on its programmes, and the world’s ability to fight and eliminate this pandemic”.

“This, at a time where now more than ever, the international community has to stand together and work in the spirit of human solidarity and cooperation with one another. We believe that, more than ever before, the WHO deserves increased support from member states in particular to bolster its efforts to suppress transmission and stop the pandemic. We are hopeful that the government of the United States will reconsider its decision and re-join the international community in fighting this pandemic.”

AFP reported on Wednesday that Trump was widely criticised across the globe for the decision.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

