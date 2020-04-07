Ramaphosa sends message of support to UK’s Johnson

Following the news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been admitted to intensive care after being hospitalised with coronavirus, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took to Twiter to share his message of support for the PM.

“Wishing Prime Minister Boris Johnson a full and speedy recovery, and sending our support to him and to the people of the United Kingdom. We are going through a most challenging period but we shall overcome. Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time,” tweeted Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

His Downing Street office said in a press release issued on Monday: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him where necessary.”

The prime minister was moved in case he needed to use a ventilator, the government added.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday with a temperature and a cough after testing positive for coronavirus on March 27, becoming the most high-profile world leader infected with the disease that has spread rapidly across the globe.

The 55-year-old had been self-isolating in his Downing Street flat but on Sunday evening was driven to a nearby state-run hospital on the advice of his doctor.

Officials said it was a “precautionary step” but questions had earlier been raised about whether the Conservative leader could still run the country.

The British government was criticised for initially refusing to follow other European countries in requiring people to stay home as the virus spread.

And Johnson himself said in early March that he was still shaking hands with people.

But two weeks ago he ordered a nationwide lockdown and Britain is now in the grip of a serious outbreak.

Over 50,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths have been recorded so far, with the latest daily toll of 439.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho, additional reporting by AFP)

