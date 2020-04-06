World 6.4.2020 05:54 pm

Ukraine denies radioactive spike from Chernobyl forest fire

AFP
Ukraine denies radioactive spike from Chernobyl forest fire

This picture taken on April 5, 2020, shows a person holding a Geiger counter at the scene of a forest fire in the 30-kilometer (19-mile) Chernobyl exclusion zone, not far from the nuclear power plant. Picture: Yaroslav EMELIANENKO / AFP

Ukraine’s government agency for managing the Chernobyl exclusion zone also reported that normal levels of gamma radiation ‘were not exceeded’ in the area of the fire.

Ukrainian government agencies on Monday denied an official’s claim that a forest fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone caused a spike in radiation levels.

Firefighters are still battling a blaze that broke out at the weekend in the wooded zone around the ruined Chernobyl reactor that exploded in 1986 in the world’s worst nuclear accident.

On Sunday, Yegor Firsov, head of Ukraine’s state ecological inspection service, said in a Facebook post that radiation levels at the centre of the fire were higher than normal.

His post included a video of a Geiger counter showing radiation levels 16 times higher than normal.

Ukraine’s emergency service told AFP that no increase in radiation in the air had been detected.

“There is no spike in radiation levels,” said Olga Kozak, a spokeswoman for the emergency service, which has deployed planes, a helicopter and more than 100 firefighters to fight the blaze,

Ukraine’s government agency for managing the Chernobyl exclusion zone also reported that normal levels of gamma radiation “were not exceeded” in the area of the fire.

Later Monday, Firsov himself withdrew his claim, writing on Facebook that manmade radionuclides were not detected at the site of the fire.

He added that the fire in the exclusion zone did not affect the radiation situation in Kiev and the suburbs, refuting his earlier statement.

Police said the blaze broke out after a man set fire to dry grass near the Chernobyl exclusion zone and flames spread through the forest

The power station contaminated a large swathe of Europe when its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986, with the area immediately around the plant the worst affected.

People are not allowed to live within 30 kilometres (18 miles) of the power station.

The three other reactors at Chernobyl continued to generate electricity until the power station finally closed in 2000. A giant protective dome was put in place over the fourth reactor in 2016.

Fires occur regularly in the forests near the Chernobyl power plant.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Trump recorded saying ‘get rid of Ukraine ambassador’ – report 26.1.2020
Iran plane crash: Let words take the place of bombs 13.1.2020
Ukraine demands punishment, compensation for airliner downed by Iran 11.1.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Ramaphosa: Covid-19 assistance for Africa could run into billions of dollars

Editorials It shouldn’t be illegal for us to mock this ‘Lockdown Government’

Covid-19 Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion

Health TB vaccine might prove to be SA’s ‘lucky weapon’ against Covid-19

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days


today in print

Read Today's edition