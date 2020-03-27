WATCH: Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Hi folks, I want to bring you up to speed with something that’s happening today, which is that I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s to say, a temperature and a persistent cough and on the advice of the chief medical officer I have taken a test that has come out positive so I am working from home. I’m self-isolating,” said Johnson in a video shared on his Twitter account.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

He reassured British citizens that he would be able to continue working on the national fightback against coronavirus and keep in touch with the top members of his team thanks to “the wizardry of modern technology”.

Johnson shared his gratitude for the country’s national health service workers, the police force, social care workers and other essential public service staff.

He further thanked compliant citizens who heeded the call to stay home in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

