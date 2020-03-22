World 22.3.2020 01:36 pm

Global coronavirus infections top 300,000

AFP
Global coronavirus infections top 300,000

This photo taken on February 28, 2020 shows workers producing face masks at a factory in Handan in China's northern Hebei province. The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on March 2, as China reported more 42 deaths. - China OUT / AFP / STR

The figures likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

There are more than 300,000 declared cases of the new coronavirus around the world, according to an AFP tally on Sunday at 0900 GMT.

At least 300,097 infections have been confirmed globally, including 12,895 deaths, in 169 countries and territories, according to data collected from national authorities and the World Health Organization.

The figures likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections with many countries only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa wraps up meeting with business and political leaders, begins Command Council planning 22.3.2020
Port Elizabeth club fined for selling alcohol after 6pm restriction – report 22.3.2020
ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe, Angus Buchan among those exposed to tourists with Covid-19 – report 22.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 People who tested positive for Covid-19 are not critical, says Mkhize

Covid-19 All the details on the latest Covid-19 infections in SA

Covid-19 Police are deploying spotters at restaurants, bars to enforce 6pm drinking ban

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today


today in print

Read Today's edition