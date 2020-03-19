Monaco’s Prince Albert II has coronavirus, ‘no concern for his health’

Monaco’s Prince Albert II has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the principality said in a statement on Thursday, adding there were “no concerns for his health”.

Prince Albert is married to Princess Charlene of Monaco, the South African Olympic silver medallist, who used to be known as Charlene Wittstock.

The titular head of the Mediterranean enclave is continuing to work from his private apartments at the royal palace, the statement said.

This is a developing story.

