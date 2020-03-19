World 19.3.2020 05:17 pm

Monaco’s Prince Albert II has coronavirus, ‘no concern for his health’

AFP and Citizen reporter
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II appear on the balcony of the Monaco Palace in Monaco on November 19, 2014. Picture: AFP

Prince Albert is married to Princess Charlene of Monaco, the South African Olympic silver medallist who used to be known as Charlene Wittstock.

Monaco’s Prince Albert II has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the principality said in a statement on Thursday, adding there were “no concerns for his health”.

The titular head of the Mediterranean enclave is continuing to work from his private apartments at the royal palace, the statement said.

This is a developing story.

