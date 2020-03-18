Coronavirus deaths in Europe now exceeds Asia toll

The number of coronavirus deaths in Europe now exceeds the Asia toll, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources published early on Wednesday.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 194,000 with 7,873 deaths, across 150 countries and territories at 9am GMT Wednesday.

Since 5pm GMT on Tuesday there were 60 new deaths reported and 4,321 new cases globally.

The tallies were compiled using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Many countries are testing only those cases requiring hospital treatment, and experts say the real figure is probably higher.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – where the outbreak emerged in December, has to date declared 80,894 cases, including 3,237 deaths, with 69,601 people recovered. The country declared 13 new cases and 11 new fatalities since Tuesday.

Outside China, there have been 4,636 deaths by 9am GMT Wednesday – 49 new since Tuesday 5pm GMT – out of 113,113 cases, of which 4,308 were new.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with a total of 2,503 deaths (31,506 cases), Iran with 988 fatalities (16,169 cases), Spain with 491 deaths (11,178 cases) and France with 175 deaths (7,730 cases).

Burkina Faso, Moldova and Turkey have confirmed their first deaths. Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro, Djibouti and The Gambia have announced their first cases.

By 9am GMT Wednesday, Asia had listed 93,766 cases and 3,383 deaths, Europe 73,517 cases and 3,353 deaths, the Middle East 18,033 cases and 1,004 deaths, the United States and Canada 6,324 cases and 104 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,222 cases and nine deaths, Oceania 576 cases and six deaths and Africa 569 cases and 14 deaths.

